Despite weeks of rumours, Ronald Koeman will remain on as Barcelona head coach next season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last month, Barcelona president Joan Laporta refused to confirm that Koeman would remain on after the club finished third in La Liga. That led to speculation that Laporta was looking for a new head coach to take over.
However, Laporta has now confirmed on Thursday that Koeman will stay on for next season, ending the speculation around the former Netherlands head coach.
Laporta told a press conference, “After a period of reflection, we decided to continue with Ronald Koeman. We are very pleased to see that the talks have led to unity.
“We are convinced that the coming season will be fantastic. We had conversations with Koeman to get to know each other well. I want to know the trainer, as I have done with Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola.”
Koeman will get a squad refresh this summer with Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia already confirmed, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay set to follow.
Everything went dark!
Happy for him and hope Barca has a great season next year!
With time, Barça will surely do better under the watchful eyes of the legendary Flying Dutchman. All the best to Ronald Koeman and his Blaugrana.