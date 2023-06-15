Ronald Koeman admitted that Croatia were the better side on Wednesday but saw enough good things about his Netherlands side.
Netherlands went down 4-2 to Croatia in extra time which ends their chances of winning the Nations League.
Speaking to NOS, Koeman said, “The first half was more than fine.
“But after the break it was less. Then you saw the stability in particular, the midfield of Croatia took control and then we had a hard time. And then you also see that this is an opponent who has been playing with these players for a long time and then you see at times that they were the better ones.”
On what the Netherlands could have done better, Koeman said, ‘It doesn’t always work that way. Sometimes it’s just the quality of the opponent. They are number three in the world for a reason, they showed that today. We have done everything we can, put pressure where possible. We were a bit sloppy at a few moments and they didn’t have that. That was the difference throughout the match.”
Koeman was presented with the negative analysis from Pierre van Hooijdonk and Rafael van der Vaart and reacted, “I don’t know what the analysts expect? Apparently we’re sending Croatia from pillar to post? There have been a lot of good things too, I’m happy with the improvement I’ve seen, especially in the first half. We will continue with that. The result is negative, but we should not close our eyes to the good things that have happened.”
Koeman also gave a press conference and looked forward to Sunday’s third place play-off, “We want to finish the Nations League in style. How? I have not thought about that at all and I will decide that tomorrow. If players, for whatever reason, are not fit, others will play. We’re going to play a serious game there.”