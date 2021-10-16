Ronald Koeman admitted it is difficult to remain calm as he tries to deal with the pressure he is under with Barcelona.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Barcelona is currently ninth in the table ahead of Sunday’s clash with Valencia, and Koeman’s position has been much discussed in the Spanish media.
Speaking at his press conference on Saturday, Koeman realises he is under pressure but added, “I always try to stay calm, although it’s not easy. The most important thing is that I put energy into things that I can influence.
“I am used to being talked about a lot about my future. But you don’t have to worry about me. I work for a big club and there are always stories about the position of the coach. But the president has defended me and supported me.”