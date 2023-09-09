Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman gave his pre-match press conference ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier with the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
After the 3-0 win over Greece, the Netherlands now travel to Dublin for a clash with Republic of Ireland. On Saturday afternoon, Koeman gave his press conference.
Asked if he will make changes, Koeman said, “I always look at an opponent. Not out of fear, but in the sense of: where are the spaces located and what types do we need? It is possible that we will change something. No, we are not changing everything. That would be crazy. Now let’s at least show this for a longer period of time and be positive and have confidence. Because it was only one match against the Greeks.”
On the formation, Koeman added that he would not rule out a return to a 4-3-3 in the future, “I had ideas about that and they didn’t materialize, but who knows, we might go back after a while. Someone said it yesterday: always have that system. It’s also about game principles. It is not that we do not play according to the Dutch school if we do not play 4-3-3. The way we played against Greece, it’s actually more attacking.”
Looking ahead to the game, Koeman said, “We will have a lot of ball possession, just like against the Greeks. Then the ball tempo is important. We have to find the spaces and be aggressive. They will also feel that this is the last chance. Ireland has always been a country that plays with great enthusiasm, although they may have lower-quality players. That doesn’t mean it will be easy. We will also have to have the willingness.”
Very frustrating to continue watching the KNVB organization and management stifle the potential of the Netherlands national team. Koeman showing signs of the incompetence Frank De Boer brought with the squad selection and today’s starting 11. Such a shame given the successful stint Koeman had before a disaster of a move to Barcelona.
Despite De Ligt, Van Dijk and Ake being world class, without a holding midfield, the Dutch struggle to beat even the likes of Ireland. You can’t have players like Blind and Wiefer in the mid field and expect to win. Koopmeiners & Reijnders on the bench? Very poor.
The lack of Gravenberch on the team, Frimpong as a starting back 4 defender really illustrate the petulance of management as disciplinary retaliation that cost the organization. These players are right to reject the u21 team. They belong on the senior team.
I’ve said it before, Koeman would be wise to play to the overwhelming defensive strength they have in light of a lacking offense, but it remains difficult for them to wrap their heads around an adaptation from the dutch legacy of 4-3-3. Those days are a bygone.
5-3-2 with Ake and Dumfries making forward runs on the wings while FDJ holds in the mid and decides to distribute down the middle to a Depay, Gakpo and company or to the wing. Its not rocket science. Just old men longing to re-affirm their former identity of the 80s and refusing to adapt.
Well would you look at that. Reijnders to FDJ, down the wing to Dumfries and a cross to Weghorst….