Ronald Koeman gave his press conference ahead of the Netherlands game with Gibraltar on Tuesday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands ends their qualifying campaign in Gibraltar and Koeman confirmed his hopes for the game, “The goal for Tuesday is to say afterwards that we have done everything we can to score as many goals as possible. We should also not get injured because of silly things.”
Koeman confirmed he will make changes, “They all really want to play, so that’s great. We will change some positions tomorrow, yes. How much is not important. It is mainly about drafting a number of other players. Not directly the system. I think it is good that some players get a chance. Debutants would be a possibility.”
Koeman was asked who can play next to Frenkie de Jong at Euro 2024 and he mentioned Ryan Gravenberch, “Does Tijjani Reijnders meet that profile? Yes, well. Marten de Roon has proven that, Mats Wieffer has proven that, Jerdy Schouten has proven that. If I look at it, they can play there. Ryan Gravenberch would also fit in very well there.”
There was also confirmation that the Netherlands will face Germany in a friendly before the Euros but only if the two nations don’t draw each other in the group.