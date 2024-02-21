Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk both scored as Liverpool came from behind to defeat Luton Town 4-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ronald Koeman was in attendance for the Premier League clash and Liverpool started with Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk.
The league leaders failed to take their chances and Luton took a shock lead into the break with Chiedozie Ogbene scoring.
However, Van Dijk equalised with a header from a corner before Gakpo quickly made it 2-1 for the hosts. Further goals from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot then wrapped up the victory.
It means Liverpool remain four points clear at the top of the league and Koeman will have been happy to see his Oranje players stepping up during the match.