Ronald Koeman spoke at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Netherlands clash with Italy on Sunday.
After the defeat to Croatia on Wednesday, the Netherlands will take on Italy in the Nations League 3rd place playoff on Sunday.
Koeman told his press conference that the game is key for the preparations ahead of the crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Ireland in September, “We are working on something towards qualifying for the European Championship in 2024. We don’t have many moments when we can be together as a group. And therefore not many duels to try things out and to see which players are suitable for that.”
Koeman hopes for a stronger defensive performance, “We want to play with the same energy as we did on Wednesday, when a lot of things went well. We must make fewer mistakes. Those counter goals were not well defended. Especially with that second goal. In and around sixteen meters we have to defend more aggressively. I have seen that there is still a lot of energy in the group.”
After two defeats in three games, Koeman is hoping to end the season with a victory, “Yes, two consecutive defeats would be very disappointing. Even if you also have to look who the previous opponent was. But the European Championship qualification ultimately prevails. The crazy thing about Italy is that they first win the European Championship and then don’t go to the World Cup. But Italy remains Italy, with all top players. It is an international match for us to show what we are doing and to improve ourselves after Wednesday.”
Koeman was asked about the leadership with Oranje and he confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt is vice captain and Frenkie de Jong the third. He also stated that Jurrien Timber is a doubt for Sunday’s game, but other than that, he has a fit selection available.