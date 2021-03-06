Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona defeated Osasuna 2-0 to put some pressure on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
After three straight wins in all competitions, Barcelona headed to Osasuna knowing a win would move them to within Atletico, who would have two games in hand.
Marc-André ter Stegen made a great save early on to deny Osasuna before Jordi Alba made it 1-0 for Barcelona after a lovely pass from Lionel Messi.
Eventually, in the second-half, Ilaix Moriba made it 2-0 to seal the win for Barcelona, which keeps them in the title race. Atletico face Real Madrid on Sunday.
Frenkie de Jong played the full ninety minutes and had a steady game in the midfield, completing 90% of his passes.
Step by step Ronald Koeman is taking Barça to its rightful place in La Liga.