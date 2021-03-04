Orkun Kokcu is open to leaving Feyenoord this summer with the club’s financial issues.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Kokcu is contracted to 2025 in Rotterdam but was linked with both Leeds United and Leicester City in January. Both Premier League sides wanted a loan deal with an option to make it permanent, which was rejected.
Speaking with Voetbal International, Kokcu is happy with the interest, “I especially thought it was a nice signal that such clubs are still following me, despite my injury and the fact that I had not played much.”
Kokcu can see himself leaving Feyenoord in the summer as the club looks to bring in money, “I still have a contract until 2025, but the situation has changed. Feyenoord has been very open about the financial situation and it is clear that the club ends in the negative. If a club comes up with a good story for me and Feyenoord can make money from it, I can imagine that I will listen to it.”