Orkun Kokcu is open to leaving Feyenoord this summer with the club’s financial issues.

Kokcu is contracted to 2025 in Rotterdam but was linked with both Leeds United and Leicester City in January. Both Premier League sides wanted a loan deal with an option to make it permanent, which was rejected.

Speaking with Voetbal International, Kokcu is happy with the interest, “I especially thought it was a nice signal that such clubs are still following me, despite my injury and the fact that I had not played much.”

Kokcu can see himself leaving Feyenoord in the summer as the club looks to bring in money, “I still have a contract until 2025, but the situation has changed. Feyenoord has been very open about the financial situation and it is clear that the club ends in the negative. If a club comes up with a good story for me and Feyenoord can make money from it, I can imagine that I will listen to it.”




