Benfica has confirmed the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu on a five-year deal.
The midfielder arrived in Lisbon on Friday to undergo his medical after Benfica struck a deal with Feyenoord.
The Rotterdam club receives €25 million up front with an extra €5 million in bonuses to come. It is the same fee that Leeds United paid for Luis Sinisterra last summer.
The 22-year-old has signed a contract with Benfica until 2028 and has a release clause of €150 million. Feyenoord has retained 25% of his transfer rights.
The Turkish international leaves Feyenoord after captaining the club to the Eredivisie title and Champions League qualification. Kokcu will be able to say goodbye to the fans when Benfica and Feyenoord play a friendly next month.