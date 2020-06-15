Orkun Kökcü wants to stay with Feyenoord next season but he is not happy with the offers of a new contract from the club.
The 19-year-old midfielder has drawn interest from Sevilla and Arsenal this summer, but Kokcu has told Voetbal International that he doesn’t want to leave Feyenoord this summer.
He said, “I’m not done here yet, I’m having a good time, I want to become champion next year.”
Feyenoord are trying to get the midfielder to sign a new deal, but Kokcu is not happy with the offers and he is wondering whether the club actually want him to stay, “But I’ve had an offer twice now that – with all due respect – wasn’t what I’d hoped for.
“And now it is quiet. I don’t know if it’s conscious, but it sometimes feels like the club is waiting to sell me after all. That there is no turning back then. It feels a bit uncomfortable. Does Feyenoord want me to stay? “
“I know, clubs are having a hard time, Feyenoord too. But in principle I will earn money for the club if everything goes well. And I really don’t have to become the highest paid player here, not even close. Just give me the feeling that I am really a key player in every way. “