After coming off injured for Atalanta Bergamo on Saturday, Teun Koopmeiners is now a doubt for the Netherlands squad later this month.
The midfielder was involved in the provisional Netherlands squad named on Friday for the upcoming European qualifiers with France and Gibraltar.
However, Koopmeiners came off injured during Atalanta’s 0-0 draw with Udinese on Saturday and could now be out of action for weeks.
Reports in Italy from Sky Italia, claim that Koopmeiners has suffered a hamstring tear and will be out of action until after the international break. This means he is likely to be unavailable for Ronald Koeman.