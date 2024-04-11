It was a famous European night for Atalanta Bergamo as they defeated Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in the Europa League.
There were four Dutchman on the pitch at the start with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo lining up for Liverpool, with Ryan Gravenberch on the bench. Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon began for the Italian side.
Liverpool looked lively at times but it was Atalanta who led through Gianluca Scamacca in the 38th minute. Koopmeiners then missed a good chance to make it 2-0 before the break.
In the second half, Liverpool failed to recover despite Gakpo looking lively. After an hour, Scamacca doubled the lead and Mario Pasalic then added a third before the end.
It was a perfect night for De Roon and Koopmeiners, who have a great chance to reach the Europa League semi-finals.
Jeremie Frimpong and Bayer Leverkusen are also on course for the last four after a 2-0 win over West Ham United. Tijjani Reijnders and AC Milan lost 1-0 at home to AS Roma, who had Rick Karsdorp on the bench.