Teun Koopmeiners is out of the European Championships through injury but Ian Maatsen joined up with the Netherlands squad on Tuesday.
Koopmeiners dropped out during the warm up before the win over Iceland on Monday with a groin issue and Ronald Koeman was immediately pessimistic about his chances of recovering in time for the Euros.
It has now been confirmed that Koopmeiners is out of the tournament and the Atalanta star has wrote on social media, “What should have been a wonderful month has unfortunately turned into a nightmare. With huge disappointment and sadness I heard the results of the tests and scans. Unfortunately, they have found that there is no opportunity to participate in the Euro 2024.”
Koopmeiners loss is a blow to Ronald Koeman and especially since Frenkie de Jong dropped out as well on Monday.
Koeman has called up Borussia Dortmund left-back Ian Maatsen to the squad but will not call a 26th-man.
It was a surprise that Maatsen was left out of the original squad due to his form this season but he will now take his place at the Euros.
Great selection, should’ve been there from day 1
After J. Timber, Botman, Malacia, Hartman, de Roon, Wieffer now de Jong and Koopmeiners. I hope Q. Timber or Zirkzee are fit to be called up. Despite all these absences, I wish you all the best for Oranje in Euro 24. HUP HOLLAND, HUP HOLLAND.