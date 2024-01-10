Teun Koopmeiners scored twice as Atalanta Bergamo defeated AC Milan 2-1 in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.
The match in the San Siro saw Tijjani Reijnders come up against his Netherlands teammates Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon.
The match got off to a quiet start but it all kicked off in the final five minutes of the first half. De Roon had to be substituted after a nasty clash of heads before Rafael Leao gave AC Milan the lead. Then straight from kick off, Atalanta moved forward and the ball was cut back to Koopmeiners to strike low into the corner to make it 1-1.
Just before the hour, Atalanta were awarded a penalty and Koopmeiners made no mistake to fire Atalanta into the semi-finals.
In the other game, Dean Huijsen made his first start for AS Roma but it was a night to forget as his foul led to a penalty which gave Lazio a 1-0 win.