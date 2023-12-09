Teun Koopmeiners provided an assist as Atalanta Bergamo defeated AC Milan 3-2 on Saturday.
The Italian press described the clash as the battle of the Dutchmen as Teun Koopmeiners faced off against Tijjani Reijnders in the midfield. Marten de Roon also started for the hosts.
Koopmeiners was key as he set up Ademola Lookman to net the opener but Olivier Giroud equalised before the break.
Lookman restored Atalanta’s lead before Luka Jovic made it 2-2 with ten minutes left. Reijnders was then substituted for AC Milan and Davide Calabria was sent off before Luis Muriel popped up with a stunning winner in the 95th minute.
Atalanta’s win means they are 7th while AC Milan is in 3rd.