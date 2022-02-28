Teun Koopmeiners scored twice as Atalanta Bergamo defeated Sampdoria 4-0 on Monday evening.
Atalanta began the game with Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, and Teun Koopmeiners, who was starting on his 24th birthday.
Mario Pesalic fired Atalanta ahead after nine minutes before Koopmeiners doubled the lead before the half-hour mark. The midfielder drove into space in the Sampdoria defence and finished beautifully.
After an hour, Koopmeiners made it 3-0 with a finish inside the box before Aleksey Miranchuk wrapped up a comfortable evening for the hosts.
De Roon and Koopmeiners played the full match, while Hateboer went off in the 83rd minute.