Teun Koopmeiners scored as Atalanta Bergamo recorded a 3-0 win at Napoli on Saturday lunchtime.
Koopmeiners missed the Netherlands 2-1 defeat in Germany due to a slight injury and he was only fit enough for the bench. Marten de Roon did start while Mitchell Bakker was among the subs.
Koopmeiners appeared after an hour with his side already 2-0 up thanks to first half goals from Aleksei Miranchuk and Gianluca Scammaca.
With two minutes to go, Koopmeiners wrapped up the victory with a low strike into the bottom corner. It was his eleventh goal of the campaign.