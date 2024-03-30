RKC Waalwijk exit bottom three... RKC Waalwijk climbed out of the Eredivisie bottom three for ...

Sparta Rotterdam ease to win o... Sparta Rotterdam moved back into the top half of the ...

PSV suffer shock defeat at NEC... PSV Eindhoven’s unbeaten run in the Eredivisie was finally ended ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Wijnaldum wanted Feyenoord ret... Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that he wanted to make a ...

PSV leave it late to beat Twen... Ricardo Pepi scored in the 97th minute to earn PSV ...

Bergwijn strikes late to preve... Steven Bergwijn scored on his return from injury to earn ...