According to Tuttosport, AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is set to sign for Atalanta Bergamo.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to AS Roma in recent months, but Tuttosport are reporting that Koopmeiners will head for Atalanta Bergamo instead.
The Italian newspaper is reporting that AZ Alkmaar and Atalanta have already agreed a fee of €20 million, meaning it is only a matter of time before the deal is confirmed.
Koopmeiners is currently with the Netherlands squad preparing for the European Championships. He was on the bench for the recent games against Scotland and Georgia.
Koopmeiners still has a contract until 2023 with AZ.