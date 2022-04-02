Michiel Kramer struck in the 92nd minute to earn RKC Waalwijk a 1-1 draw against Utrecht in Rick Kruys first game as interim head coach.
Kruys is now in charge of Utrecht until the end of the season after Rene Hake was sacked, and he saw his side concede early on, but to his relief, Melle Meulensteen’s goal was disallowed for a foul in the build up.
Utrecht then took charge and in the 34th minute, Quinten Timber made it 1-0 with a fine finish into the corner after being set up by Simon Gustafson. Willem Janssen thought he had quickly made it 2-0 but his goal was disallowed for offside.
The second half was a poor affair with RKC unable to take charge in their search for an equaliser, while Utrecht were patient and looked for opportunities on the counter. In the 92nd minute, RKC took a point as Kramer headed in a late equaliser.
RKC are 13th while Utrecht sits in 6th.