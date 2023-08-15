According to De Telegraaf, Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul is returning to the Premier League with Luton Town.
The report states that Krul will undergo his medical with Luton Town on Tuesday before signing a two-year deal with the option for a third.
The 35-year-old has been with Norwich City since 2018 and previously played for Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.
Luton Town were promoted to the Premier League last season and they believe that Krul is the perfect goalkeeper to help them beat the drop.