Ajax made it six wins from six in the Eredivisie with a 5-0 victory over Heerenveen.
After their comfortable win against Rangers in the Champions League midweek, Alfred Schreuder continued with Mohammed Kudus through the middle. Heerenveen, who were unbeaten this season, were without star striker Amin Sarr from the start with Alex Timossi Andersson replacing him.
In the 4th minute, Ajax were ahead as Davy Klaassen headed in a cross from Dusan Tadic. After 15 minutes, Tadic laid a free-kick off to Kenneth Taylor to fire in a second for the hosts.
Timossi got a big chance to pull one back for Heerenveen before the break but he was denied by Remko Pasveer when in on goal.
Mohammed Kudus made it 3-0 shortly into the second half and the hosts continued to dominate with Klaassen denied by Andries Noppert and Joost van Aken blocking a Tadic effort.
Substitute Jorge Sánchez set up Kudus to net his second after an hour before Brian Brobbey wrapped up the scoring with twenty minutes left.
The only blow for Ajax was an injury to Calvin Bassey before the end but they register another three points and can now prepare for Liverpool on Tuesday. Heerenveen suffers their first loss of the campaign but remain 6th.