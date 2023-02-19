Mohammed Kudus paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu during Ajax’s 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.
The footballing world has paid tribute to Christian Atsu this weekend after he was killed in the earthquake that struck Turkey.
After scoring against Sparta on Sunday, Kudus pulled up his shirt to reveal a message saying, “R.I.P Atsu.”
After the game, Kudus told ESPN, “This one was for Christian Atsu. Everyone knows what happened in Turkey. I chose this because he is dear to me. But it’s naturally for all those families that are affected. I learned a lot from watching him, he also regularly gave me advice. Everything I gave today was for him. If I hadn’t scored, I would have shown the shirt after the game.”
The referee spoke to Kudus after he took off his shirt but did not book the midfield. Kudus said, “This is bigger than the rules of football, it’s about life and death. The referee said it was not allowed, but he understood the situation. I am grateful to him for that and I respect him very much.”