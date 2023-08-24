Ajax are almost certain of a place in the Europa League group stage after a comfortable 4-1 win in Bulgaria over Ludogorets.
Owen Wijndal, Kenneth Taylor and Steven Berghuis all came into the Ajax line-up, while Mohammed Kudus remained in the eleven despite links with West Ham United.
After 16 minutes, Devyne Rensch won the ball in a threatening area and Kudus fired in the opening goal. An excellent through ball by Kenneth Taylor set up Kudus to net again two minutes later.
Before the break, it was 3-0 as a measured cross from Wijndal was headed in from close range by Brian Brobbey.
Jay Gorter made an excellent stop early in the second half after an error by Jakov Medic and Kudus then completed his hattrick to make it 4-0. Substitute Carlos Forbs raced past his opponent and via Steven Bergwijn, Kudus had an easy finish.
Gorter had a strong game in the Ajax goal but he was beaten before the end after a handball by Jorrel Hato resulted in a penalty. Olivier Verdon made it 1-4 at the end.
Ajax will now look to finish the job in Amsterdam next week.