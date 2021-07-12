Dirk Kuyt is disappointed that Steven Berghuis will join Ajax and believes the Feyenoord captain would have made a different move if the Netherlands had played a 4-3-3 at Euro 2020.
Reports broke on Monday that Ajax have a deal worth €5.5 million with Feyenoord for Berghuis, who will join the Amsterdam club as soon as he returns from holiday.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Feyenoord legend Dirk Kuyt stated that Frank de Boer takes some blame for the move, “If Frank had not opted for 5-3-2, but 4-3-3 at the European Championship, Berghuis could have become the Dumfries of the tournament. Then he could have been an Oranje star.
“He was in great shape before the European Championship and did well in the system with three attackers for the Dutch national team. If he had played everything and well this European Championship, he would have been much better in Europe and he would not have gone to Amsterdam.”
Kuyt understands why Ajax is signing Berghuis, “I think he is the best player in the Eredivisie in his position . There is no right-winger with – from an offensive point of view – so much return. And if you can buy him for that price, I understand that very well.”