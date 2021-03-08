Dirk Kuyt has stated he would become an assistant to Steven Gerrard if he was appointed Liverpool boss.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Jurgen Klopp is reportedly under pressure after another defeat on Sunday, with Steven Gerrard linked with taking over should the German boss leave.
Speaking to Rondo on Ziggo Sport, Kuyt thinks Gerrard would be a great appointment, “I would love that. It is a child of the club who has played at Liverpool all his life. Hopefully he will have the same success as a coach. I am very good with him. We still have contact from time to time.”
Kuyt is also open to returning to his former club as an assistant, “I would like that, yes. In principle I see myself as a trainer, but there are always exceptions. This is certainly one of them.”