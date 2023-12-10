According to Voetbal International, Dirk Kuyt could be set for a return to management in Cyprus.
According to the report, Apollon Limassol are hoping to appoint Kuyt as their new head coach and Roy Makaay is the intended assistant.
Kuyt has previously worked as a head coach for Feyenoord u19 and ADO Den Haag, while Makaay has experience as an assistant with Rangers and he also coached Feyenoord’s Jong side.
Apollon Limassol are currently seventh in the Cypriot league and they recently sacked head coach Vladam Milojevic. Kuyt and Makaay are their first choice replacements but a final decision has not yet been made.