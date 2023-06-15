Rangers has confirmed the signing of Dutch striker Sam Lammers from Atalanta Bergamo on a four-year deal.
The 26-year-old spent the end of last season on loan with Sampdoria and had no future with Atalanta heading into the summer.
Scottish side Rangers has now swooped to sign the striker on a deal until the summer of 2027. Rangers has reportedly paid €3.5 million to sign Lammers.
Lammers told the Rangers website, “I’m really looking forward to joining Rangers. My first impressions were good, so I’m really looking forward to the season. I got in touch with the manager, who visited me in Italy. We had a good chat and he gave me a presentation about the club and how I fit into the team. From that moment on I was excited about this project and coming to Rangers.”
Lammers started his professional career with PSV Eindhoven, scoring nine times for them, while also having a loan spell with Heerenveen. Lammers then joined Atalanta Bergamo and has since had loan spells with Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli and finally Sampdoria.