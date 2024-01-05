According to the Daily Record, Dutch striker Sam Lammers could be allowed to depart Rangers on loan this month.
The Dutchman joined Rangers in the summer for around £3 million from Atalanta Bergamot, but he has struggled for form in Glasgow. In 31 appearances, he has two goals.
Rangers are reportedly open to Lammers departing on loan this month and The Daily Record is reporting that Sunderland are interested in signing the former PSV Eindhoven academy graduate. He would link up with his former Rangers head coach Michael Beale at the Championship club.
An unnamed Dutch club is also in the running to sign the 26-year-old.