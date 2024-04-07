Sam Lammers scored twice as Utrecht won 3-2 against 10-man Heerenveen in Friesland.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The game was even at the start with both sides having good chances before the deadlock was broken just before half time, Isac Lidberg was in the right place to net.
Three minutes into the second half, Utrecht doubled their lead with Sam Lammers firing a powerful strike past Mickey van der Haart.
Heerenveen looked for a way back into the game but Oliver Braude was shown two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes and the hosts had to end the game with ten men. Lammers then netted his second of the game to make it 3-0.
Heerenveen managed to pull two goals back before the end through Patrick Walemark but there was to be no equaliser.
Utrecht is eighth with the win while Heerenveen are 11th.