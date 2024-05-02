Sam Lammers has been named the Eredivisie player of the month after excelling for FC Utrecht.
The striker made the switch to Utrecht on loan in January after falling out of favour with Scottish side Rangers.
Lammers has excelled and in his last seven matches, the forward has netted eight goals. His form has also seen him earn the player of the month award for April.
It is a boost for Lammers, who will be unsure of where his future lies after this season.
PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is the young player of the month.