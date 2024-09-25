FC Twente came away from Old Trafford with a well-earned 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Europa League.
FC Twente showed their intent with an attacking line up and they got the first big chance of the game However, Sam Lammers placed his shot just wide of the goal.
Manchester United’s first chance came from Joshua Zirkzee as his shot deflected off Mees Hilgers and forced Lars Unnerstall into a good save. After 35 minutes, the hosts led as the ball fell kindly for Christian Eriksen to emphatically finish.
Eriksen then turned villain for the hosts as his sloppy loss of possession after an hour led to Lammers bursting into the box before finishing past Andre Onana to make it 1-1.
Zirkzee was denied again by Unnerstall, who also made a strong last gasp stop to prevent an own goal. Twente held on for a point to make a good start to their Europa League campaign.
Next up for the Tukkers is Fenerbahce.