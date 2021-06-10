PEC Zwolle have signed RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou on a free transfer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Greek stopper had an excellent campaign with RKC but his contract expired at the end of the season, leaving him free to make the move to PEC Zwolle.
The 29-year-old signs a two-year deal with PEC Zwolle with the option of a third. Lamprou joins his seventh club in the Netherlands after spells with Feyenoord, Excelsior, Willem II, Ajax, Vitesse and RKC.
Lamprou told the PEC Zwolle website, “After a good season in Waalwijk, it is time for me to take the next step. Over the years I have often played against PEC Zwolle and both inside and outside the lines I think this is a very nice club. The support from the stands is fanatical at both home and away matches and well-maintained football is played on the now beautiful turf. I’m looking forward to my time here and can’t wait to start preparing for the new season.”