Erwin van de Looi will have to do without Club Brugge winger Noa Lang for the upcoming U21 European Championship quarter-final with France.
Lang missed the final Club Brugge game of the season through injury and now he has been forced to pull out of the Jong Oranje squad.
Hertha Berlin full-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik (not fit) and VFL Osnabruck midfielder Ludovit Reis (club obligations) have also pulled out of the squad.
Stade de Reims striker Kaj Sierhuis and Heracles Almelo centre-back Mats Knoester have been added to the squad by Van de Looi.
Netherlands face France on the 31st of May.