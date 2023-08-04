PSV Eindhoven have lifted the Johan Cruijff Schaal after they defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in De Kuip. Noa Lang scored the only goal on his PSV debut.
For the annual Dutch football curtain raiser, Arne Slot handed official debuts to Ramiz Zerrouki and Calvin Stengs. Peter Bosz in his first game with PSV had 18-year-old Isaac Babadi start in place of the departed Xavi Simons.
PSV had a lot of the ball but the better chances fell to the hosts as Igor Paixao went close, while Ibrahim Sangare nearly netted an own goal. Noa Lang was dangerous for PSV and he fired just wide before the break.
Justin Bijlow denied Jordan Teze early in the second half before Paixao had the ball in the net for Feyenoord. However, the goal was disallowed for offside.
Babadi almost capped his first start with a goal but his effort was also ruled out for an offside in the build up. Bijlow then made an excellent save to keep out Teze again.
Extra-time was creeping closer but in the 79th minute, Ismael Saibari crossed for Lang to net at the back post for his first PSV goal.
There was six minutes of added time but Feyenoord could not find an equaliser and PSV held on for the first trophy of the season.