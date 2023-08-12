PSV Eindhoven began their Eredivisie campaign with a 2-0 victory over Utrecht,
Peter Bosz once again opted for top talent Isaac Babadi in the midfield and the midfielder went close to opening the scoring early on.
Utrecht also went close through Tasos Douvikas before Noa Lang gave PSV the lead in first half injury time. The winger shot into the far corner after a nice individual action.
PSV had chances to seal the victory in the second half but Vasilis Barkas made a number of saves. Eventually, Ismael Saibari set up Yorbe Vertessen to make it 2-0 and seal a victory for PSV.
PSV start the season with a win and can now concentrate on the second leg of their Champions League tie with Sturm Graz in midwek.