Noa Lang will miss Netherlands U21’s clash with Hungary on Tuesday after suffering a knee injury in the draw with Germany.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Lang left the pitch in tears on Saturday after a collision with teammate Teun Koopmeiners. On Sunday, Lang had scans on his knee and the winger has now been ruled out of the clash with Hungary.
Lang has left the squad and returned to Belgium to continue his recovery at Club Brugge.
Erwin van de Looi is not able to call-up a replacement and now has a 21 man squad for the clash with Hungary which Netherlands must win if they are to get through the group stages.