Club Brugge have lifted their first trophy of the season as they defeated Genk 3-2 in the Super Cup. Noa Lang was on the scoresheet.
Lang and Bas Dost both started the clash for Club Brugge, while John van den Brom’s Genk side featured Mike Tresor from the start and Carel Eiting on the bench.
Genk took the lead through Theo Bongonda but Matej Mitrovic equalised just before the break. Lang then made it 2-1 from the penalty spot and got a yellow card for an exuberant celebration.
Clinton Mata quickly made it 3-1 and Genk could not find a way back despite the introduction of Eiting. Jere Uronen did pull one back but it was just a consolation.