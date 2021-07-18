Feyenoord’s opening bid for centre-back Gernot Trauner has been rejected by LASK Linz.
Feyenoord have set their sights on the 29-year-old Austrian as they look for a new central defender to partner Marcos Senesi.
However, the Rotterdam side will have to up their offer with their first bid, believed to be just over €1 million, rejected by the Austrians.
Speaking on Sunday, LASK Linz head coach Dominik Thalhammer told Ligaportal, “Their offer is not even close to what we want for him. I think the coming days will show which direction it will go.”
Trauner has a contract with LASK Linz until 2024.