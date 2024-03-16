Vitesse Arnhem needed a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Almere City.
Time is running out for Vitesse to get themselves out of the bottom two and the clash against Almere City was seen as one that they could take three points from.
However, it was the visitors who took the lead after 19 minutes when Kornelius Hansen finished past Eloy Room. After that, the hosts did hit the woodwork through the dangerous Anis Hadj Moussa.
Early in the second half, Ramon Hendriks almost scored an own goal with the defender deflecting the ball onto the post. From the rebound, Almere City did score but the goal was disallowed for a foul.
Vitesse pushed for an equaliser in the final stage of the game and in the 87th minute, Hadj Moussa curled in an equaliser.
It is a point that keeps Vitesse five points behind 16th placed RKC Waalwijk, while Almere City are 12th.