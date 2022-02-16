The Netherlands began the Tournoi de France on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against Brazil.
The Oranje Vrouwen is part of the four-nation tournament alongside Brazil, Finland, and hosts France. National coach Mark Parsons opted for a strong line-up with Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema among those starting.
Both sides created chances in an open game but it was the Netherlands who took the lead on the hour with Lineth Beerensteyn racing through on goal before hammering the ball past Brazilian goalkeeper Letícia.
Netherlands were heading for victory but four minutes before the end, Merel van Dongen handled the ball and Marta made it 1-1 from the penalty spot. Van Dongen was then sent off for a second yellow card before the end.
Next up for Netherlands is a clash with Finland on Saturday.