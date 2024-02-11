A last-minute penalty earned Go Ahead Eagles a 1-1 draw against PEC Zwolle in the IJsselderby.
The game was delayed for a short while due to something being thrown on the pitch but when it did get underway, Go Ahead Eagles dominated the proceedings.
The hosts were awarded a penalty when Jasper Schendelaar brought down Oliver Edvardsen. However, the goalkeeper made up for this by denying the Swedish striker.
Before the break, PEC Zwolle had the ball in the net through Lennart Thy, but the striker had strayed offside and it remained goalless at half-time.
PEC Zwolle defended well and in the 78th minute, they took the lead with Thy capitalising on a mix-up in the host’s defence to score.
It seemed Go Ahead Eagles had run out of time but deep into injury time, Sam Kersten raised his elbow in the box and hit the ball, leading to a penalty. Mats Deijl rescued a point from the spot.
Go Ahead Eagles are sixth in the table while PEC Zwolle are two placed below them.