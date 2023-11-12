Ajax once again dropped points on Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Almere City.
After the disappointing loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, John van ‘t Schip brought Georges Mikautadze into the starting eleven.
Ajax struggled to create chances in the opening stages as the hosts restricted them to shots from distance. At the break, Van ‘t Schip intervened with a triple change but it didn’t immediately help.
Almere City had a goal disallowed for offside before Kenneth Taylor hit the post at the other end. In the 67th minute, the hosts did break the deadlock with Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp rounding Diant Ramaj before netting.
Chuba Akpom came off the bench and he made it 1-1 after strong hold-up play by Brian Brobbey. Akpom and Brobbey then missed chances before Benjamin Tahirovic put Ajax in front after 82 minutes.
Ajax could not hold on for the win as a clumsy foul by Tahirovic gifted Almere City a late penalty and Thomas Robinet made it 2-2 at the end.
Ajax is in 12th with the point and one spot behind Almere City.