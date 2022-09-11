Cody Gakpo netted a 95th minute penalty to seal PSV Eindhoven a 1-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
After a few disappointing weeks, Ruud van Nistelrooy was hoping that Sunday would see PSV comfortably overcome RKC. Anwar El Ghazi began up front for the Eindhoven side.
However, PSV struggled to find the net against RKC with the woodwork denying Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons, while Ismail Saibari had a goal disallowed for offside.
After the break, PSV continued to create chances but the goal did not come. Guus Til hit the crossbar from close range, while at the other end, Walter Benitez had to tip a Pelle Clement effort over.
PSV seemed to be heading for a disappointing draw but in injury time, Simons was knocked down in the box and a penalty was given. A melee broke out but Gakpo remained calm to seal the win for the hosts.
PSV can now focus on their Europa League clash with Arsenal, which may not go ahead due to the passing of the Queen.