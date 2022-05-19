Netherlands have progressed to the knockout stage of the U17 European Championships after a dramatic 2-1 win over Poland.
Netherlands lined up with the same eleven that defeated Bulgaria 3-1 in the group opener earlier in the week.
Mischa Visser’s side had the better of the first half but the opening goal would not come with Gabriel Misehouy coming close, while Tim van de Heuvel hit the crossbar.
Rainey Breinburg missed a good chance early in the second half before Dean Huijsen put the Netherlands in front. The towering Juventus centre-back netted from the penalty spot.
A killer second goal did not come and Poland equalised in the 86th minute when Tommaso Guercio got behind the Netherlands defence to make it 1-1.
Tristan Kuijsten made an excellent save to deny Poland before a counter attack in the 92nd minute ended with Ajax winger Yoram Boerhout firing Oranje to victory.
Netherlands are through to the quarter-finals with a game to spare and will meet France on Sunday in what will probably be a decider to who tops the group.