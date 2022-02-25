A last-minute Dimitris Limnios header saw FC Twente claim a 1-2 win away at RKC Waalwijk.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Twente went into the game knowing only a victory would see them keep up with Feyenoord and AZ in the race for an automatic European place come the end of the season. The Tukkers faced a challenge early on though, with RKC uncharacteristically playing in an open style, shooting six times in the opening sixteen minutes, but none were of much danger to visiting ‘keeper Lars Unnerstall.
Twente then sucker-punched the home side with a counter-attack. Ricky van Wolfswinkel notched a twelfth goal to his impressive Eredivisie tally this season with a fine finish into the bottom corner.
Ron Jans’s men continued to create chances after the opening goal, but some wayward finishing, particularly from Joshua Brenet and Virgil Misidjan, meant the opportunity was always there for Waalwijk to come back into the game.
Sure enough, Jens Odgaard shocked Unnerstall with a loopy strike to make it 1-1. Shortly after that, it took a great save from Unnerstall to stop Twente from falling behind.
However, Twente still pushed for a winning goal, and they got it through a flicked-on cross that Limnios nodded in to give Twente all three points and a tightened grip on fifth place above Utrecht and Vitesse. RKC remain fourteenth and peering at the teams below.