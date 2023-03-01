Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has claimed that Louis van Gaal is the reason that Cody Gakpo did not join the club from PSV Eindhoven last summer.
On deadline day last August, Gakpo seemed on his way to Leeds United but the deal fell through with some reports claiming that PSV didn’t want to sell and others saying the forward pulled out.
Speaking to DAZN, Radrizzani said, “We were really, really close to signing Gakpo. It was all agreed on deadline day. We were also completely done with PSV.”
Radrizzani blames then Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal for why the move fell through, “The deal was scrapped by Louis van Gaal. Van Gaal called Gakpo and told him to wait with a transfer because of the World Cup. And then he went to Liverpool in the winter.”
Gakpo starred at the World Cup for the Netherlands and is now with Liverpool.