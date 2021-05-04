According to The Telegraph, Leeds United are interested in signing Club Brugge attacker Noa Lang.
Lang has had an excellent season since joining Club Brugge from Ajax last summer, scoring 16 goals and adding 10 assists for the Belgian side.
Despite only recently, making his move to Belgium permanent, Lang has hinted that he would be willing to depart Club Brugge in the summer should a tempting offer come his way.
Now, The Telegraph is reporting that the 21-year-old is a target for Premier League side Leeds United, with a fee of €20 million mentioned by the English newspaper. They add that several clubs are interested in the in-form Dutchman, who has an outside chance of making Frank de Boer’s Euro 2020 squad.