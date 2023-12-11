According to Voetbal Primeur, Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde is attracting interest from England, Italy and the Netherlands.
The 21-year-old has no future at Hoffenheim and is set to depart the club on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires. Clubs can soon start to talk with Bogarde over a move.
According to Voetbal Primeur, Leicester City is one of the clubs circling the centre-back, along with Bologna from Serie A. Several Eredivisie clubs are also showing an interest.
Bogarde departed Feyenoord for Hoffenheim in 2018 and he made his debut as an eighteen-year-old. However, he only made a further eleven appearances before loan spells with Groningen and PEC Zwolle.
Bogarde has played with the Hoffenheim U21 side this season so far which is behind his decision to depart.