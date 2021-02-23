According to De Telegraaf, Leicester City and Napoli are interested in signing Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk.
The 21-year-old has made a big impression in the Premier League this season after becoming a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
According to De Telegraaf, Leicester City and Napoli have both inquired about Struijk, who has a contract with Leeds United until 2024.
The former ADO Den Haag and Ajax youngster is currently in the middle of another big decision. Struijk has applied for a Belgian passport as Roberto Martínez tries to seduce the defender into choosing the Red Devils over an international future with the Netherlands.